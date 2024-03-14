World Olive Oil Competition 2024 Live-updates

|Athene
Eerste resultaten worden uitgerold in de Noordelijk Halfrond-divisie van 2024
19 maart 12:08 UTC
OOT Personeelsrapportage vanuit New York
20 maart 23:12 UTC
Lisa Anderson rapporteert vanuit Kaapstad
"We are over the moon thrilled to finally accomplish back-to-back yearly wins — plus score big on both blends this year!” Californian producer De Partridge Family Olive Company geplaatst op Facebook.
The reaction came as the producer earned awards for medium-intensity blends, after what it called an "epic” harvest.
The family-owned and operated company credited hard work, together, great collaboration with their master miller for the achievement.
"All the support from friends and customers makes this worth it all,” the team of the farm-to-table company shared in their post.
20 maart 21:36 UTC
Lisa Anderson rapporteert vanuit Kaapstad
"We are celebrating our two Gold Medals from the largest and most prestigious olive oil competition in the world,” the team at Rancho Azul y Oro Olive Farm from California wrote on their Facebook page.
"Our 2023 Estate EVOO and Arbequina EVOO now rank as two of the 's Werelds beste olijfolie,” they added. The company’s victory came after what it described as "a bit of nail biting” over some harvest and blending decisions.
"This harvest was special because of all of our friends and family who were together to help us. We will always remember it for that. The wins make it all the more special. Truly grateful,” the company wrote.
20 maart 20:45 UTC
OOT Personeelsrapportage vanuit New York
With a stunning five Gold Awards at the 2024 NYIOOC, California producer Olijfboerderij San Miguel is now the second-most awarded American producer, according to the World Olive OIl Ranking, which is updated in real-time as the competition results progress.
At press time, with 26 awards since 2018, the company ranks fifth worldwide in all-time wins, out of thousands of contending producers.
"Having never farmed, we just jumped in without looking back,” Myrna Meisler told Olive OIl Times een recent interview. "We made decisions which differed from others but ones we have kept all these years. We only hand-harvest, are pesticide-free, farm naturally, and all is done with care. A lot of love has gone into what we do.”
20 maart 20:08 UTC
Daniel Dawson rapporteert vanuit Montevideo
Donika Olive Oil is part of a new generation of Albanian producers seeking to promote quality over quantity in a country where virtually everyone knows an olive farmer.
Its founders are now celebrating a Silver Award for the company’s debut entry to the 2024 NYIOOC World Olive Oil Competition – an organic medium-intensity Kalinjot.
"From the moment we started our early-harvest production, we felt like we had something truly special with our olive oil,” founder Bianti Danaj said. "Het winnen van een medaille op de NYIOOC just reaffirms all our beliefs about our oil, and we’re so thrilled to have it recognized by the best of the best.”
Due to high production costs in Albania, Donika Olive Oil exports the majority of its production with a specific focus on restaurants, retailers, and distributors in the United States.
"Winning this award… helps solidify our reputation for producing exceptional olive oil, which we believe will attract more customers,” Danaj said.
"We also hope to shine a light on our precious Kalinjot olive variety, which cannot be found anywhere in the world but Albania and holds a unique story and significance to our culture,” he added.
20 maart 17:10 UTC
Daniel Dawson rapporteert vanuit Montevideo
On the Spanish island of Mallorca, the team of producers behind perennial World Competition winner Oli de Santanyi are getting ready to celebrate.
"This is our fourth Gold Award at the most prestigious olive oil competition,” founder Dirk Müller-Busch said. "It is wonderful news and great confirmation of our work in the olive grove and oil mill. The entire team is very motivated, and there will undoubtedly be a special celebration.”
The lack of rain this year on the Mediterranean island resulted in a poor harvest. Still, Müller-Busch said the team managed to get the best out of its three varieties: Arbequina, Empetre and Pical.
"The oil from the new harvest is intensely perfumed, with complex flavors and wonderfully balanced,” he said, adding that lab results showed the EVOO boasts a high polyphenol count.
"We will integrate this great success into our advertising activities this year,” Müller-Busch said. "The prestigious award generates recognition and trust in our brand.”
20 maart 17:05 UTC
Paolo DeAndreis rapporteert vanuit Rome
A farming company that cultivates olive trees in the picturesque Gargano area of northern Puglia, Italy, secured both a Gold Award and a Silver Award during its debut at the NYIOOC.
Aj Vezendy, owner of the Mariella & Grace company, is celebrating.
"I am very excited and grateful this morning! It is very special because historically my family’s region of Gargano and the town of Vieste have had little exposure to the USA,” Vezendy told Olive Oil Times.
Vieste is the westernmost tip of a region facing the Adriatic Sea and known for its extraordinary natural beauties, culminating in the Gargano National Park and the ancient Foresta Umbra. There, charming trees and peaks surrounded by limestone cliffs, beaches, and a crystal-clear sea create breathtaking landscapes.
"These Awards can be a wonderful introduction, and they are a testament to all of the dedicated farmers and artisans of Vieste-Gargano,” Vezendy said.
20 maart 16:57 UTC
Paolo DeAndreis rapporteert vanuit Rome
L’Olio Bio, the organic extra virgin olive oil crafted by Pometti in Tuscany, has once again earned a Gold Award at the NYIOOC.
"We are extremely happy and excited about this result. This is the second consecutive year we have reached this level, and for us, it represents the culmination of a year of sacrifices,” Luca Perotti, general manager of Azienda Pometti, Vertelde Olive Oil Times.
"Receiving this award allows us to share with the American public and beyond how much we strive for excellence,” he noted. "The help that nature has given us in the face of an innovative agricultural system that combines sustainability with scientific research is unique,” he added. "Thank to Nature and to all people who collaborate to achieve this goal.”
L’Olio Bio is a medium organic EVOO blend from Leccino, Moraiolo and Pendolino varieties.
20 maart 12:22 UTC
Paolo DeAndreis rapporteert vanuit Rome
DiMolfetta Frantoiani emerged victorious at the 2024 New York World Olive Oil Competition, receiving a Gold Award for their Coratina monovarietal.
Crafted in the heart of Puglia, the southern Italian region famed for its millions of olive trees, DiMolfetta EVOO clinched the Gold in New York for the third consecutive time.
"We’re very pleased because, in this historical moment, our product is going through a complex period, and having these prestigious awards helps us confirm with our clients that our focus on product quality is important,” Lucia Di Molfetta, co-owner of the family company, told Olive Oil Times.
"Sustainability, quality, and respect for our land have always been our core business values guiding our work”, Di Molfetta added.
Coratina is recognized as a high-quality, highly productive variety, renowned for its resilience, its ability to withstand drought, and resist attacks from various pathogens.
20 maart 12:11 UTC
Ofeoritse Daibo rapporteert vanuit Parijs
Hark, made from Leccino, Moraiolo, Frantoio, Borsciona and Pendolino olives, has won a Silver Award having faced some serious challenges.
"We are very grateful to be receiving an award,” owner Christiane Wassmann said when receiving news of the award. "Especially since we had a VERY challenging year in our area of Lake Trasimeno, Umbria, mainly due to torrential rains in May of 2023 and then an extremely hot summer. We now only compete annually in NYIOOC, as it is the international award that we mostly identify with.”
20 maart 12:13 UTC
Paolo DeAndreis rapporteert vanuit Rome
The Italian producer Agraria Del Garda is celebrating its 2024 Gold Award victory for Uliva.
The distinctive flavors of Uliva are a direct reflection of the Casaliva cultivar, an olive variety that thrives on the hills surrounding Lake Garda in northern Italy.
"The award fills us with satisfaction and, above all, confirms that the path we have taken to maintain, and possibly improve, the quality standards of our products is the right one,” Furio Batterini, who leads Agraria’s technical unit, told Olive Oil Times.
"We have experienced a succession of absolutely positive years and others that were extremely difficult in recent years. Be it climate change or else, they were always different but have been correctly interpreted,” he added.
"Indeed, the consistent quality, certified by the NYIOOC, signifies that the territory, the olive varieties, and the capability in cultivation in the olive grove and processing in the mill are managed in the best way,” Batterini said.
19 maart 21:50 UTC
Daniel Dawson rapporteert vanuit Montevideo
Na het behalen van een Silver Award bij zijn debuut voor de NYIOOC World Olive Oil Competition Vorig jaar was Tim Bui, CEO van Pura Grove, blij toen hij vanochtend hoorde over zijn Gold Award.
"We zijn zo opgewonden om dit jaar opnieuw te winnen”, aldus de producent uit Zuid-Californië. "Het was een uitdagende leercurve en we zijn de afgelopen drie jaar steeds beter geworden.”
Bui is een biologische olijfolie-evangelist en bewijst dat een stapje extra zetten loont. "Het team heeft onvermoeibaar gewerkt en heeft het afgelopen jaar nauwgezet de biologische landbouwprotocollen gevolgd”, zei hij. "We hebben onze eigen organische compost gemengd... een gepatenteerde mix van bioactieve en organische bodems, probiotica, mineralen en lokaal geproduceerd organisch materiaal dat gedurende vele maanden zou verouderen.'
Bui juichte de inspanningen toe van zijn team, dat drie maanden lang elke dag de heuvels van De Luz beklom om de bomen te snoeien, organische compost aan te brengen en de irrigatie te optimaliseren. "Dit alles heeft bijgedragen aan een beter smaakprofiel met een verhoogd polyfenolgehalte in elke druppel van onze extra vierge olijfolie”, zei hij.
19 maart 20:57 UTC
Nedjeljko Jusup rapporteert vanuit Zadar, Kroatië
De eerste twee Gold Awards voor Kroatië tijdens de meest vooraanstaande olijfoliekwaliteitswedstrijd ter wereld zijn gewonnen door Ante Vulin (69) en Tomislav Čudina (45), olijventelers uit Pakoštan.
"Dit is de droom der dromen”, zei Vulin toen hij het nieuws over de prijs ontving. "We zijn blij dat we kunnen bijdragen aan het succes van ons land.”
Dit is Vulins derde onderscheiding op rij in New York. "Dit betekent het meest voor mij en mijn familie. Bevestiging van continuïteit van kwaliteit”, vertelde hij ons.
Samen met zijn familie cultiveert Vulin ongeveer 1,000 olijfbomen op verschillende locaties in Pakoštani, een pittoresk Dalmatisch stadje in het centrum van de Adriatische kust met een unieke ligging tussen de zee en het Vrana-meer, het grootste meer van Kroatië.
De gouden medaille van Vulin werd toegekend aan zijn merk Santa Justina, een fruitige en gematigd kruidige olie gemaakt van de autochtone Oblica- en Drobnica-variëteiten.
Dit is de tweede prijs op rij in New York voor de jongere Pakoštan-laureaat Tomislav Čudina. Zijn bekroonde Olea Viola is een intense extra vierge olijfolie met groene fruitigheid, medium kruidigheid en milde bitterheid. Het is gemaakt van de variëteiten Oblica, Pendolino en Leccino.
"Ik plukte toen de vruchten optimaal rijp en volkomen gezond waren”, aldus Tomislav. "Dit succes betekent veel voor mij en het motiveert mij om nog serieuzer met de olijventeelt bezig te blijven.”
Hij erfde zijn liefde voor olijven van zijn grootvader Blaž en gaf de naam van zijn familiebedrijf, OPG Ćelin, aan zijn familiebijnaam. Nadat hij de eerste dertig olijfbomen van Blaž had geërfd, bleef hij land kopen en olijfbomen planten. Nu zijn er ongeveer 30 van hen, en zijn doel is om 320 te bereiken.
Zijn bekroonde Olea Viola-mix is vernoemd naar zijn grootmoeder, Viola, die hem heeft grootgebracht. Hij heeft zijn vader nooit ontmoet en zijn moeder stierf toen hij 10 jaar oud was.
"Olijfolie voedde mij. Als jongen doopte ik graag brood in olijfolie, en omdat we niet genoeg hadden, voegde mijn grootmoeder sojaolie toe”, herinnert Tomislav zich. Hij herinnert zich ook hoe hij tegen zijn grootmoeder zei: "Als ik groot ben, zal ik zoveel olijfbomen planten dat we allemaal in olijfolie kunnen baden.”
19 maart 18:30 UTC
Costas Vassilopoulos rapporteert vanuit Athene
AMG Karabelas uit het oude Olympia in het westen van de Peloponnesos heeft de weg vrijgemaakt voor Griekse producenten op de 2024 NYIOOC World Olive Oil Competition, waarbij op de eerste dag drie prijzen werden gewonnen (twee goud en één zilver) worden de resultaten onthuld.
"We zijn zo blij dat we voor het derde jaar op rij deze prestigieuze prijs hebben gewonnen NYIOOC”, vertelde mede-eigenaar Alexis Karabelas Olive Oil Times.
"Onze premiumlijn extra vierge, Laurel & Flame Fresh van Tsabidoelia-olijven en PGi van Koroneiki-olijven, ontvingen Gold Awards. We zijn ook opgetogen omdat de Mythen van het oude Olympia, een olijfolie die we hebben ingediend bij de NYIOOC voor de eerste keer een Silver Award gewonnen in de competitie.”
Karabelas zei ook dat de ongunstige klimatologische omstandigheden gedurende het hele jaar, die regen tijdens de bloei van de bomen en warm weer tijdens de oogsttijd met zich meebrachten, een impact hadden op de oogst van dat jaar.
"We moesten regelmatig testen uitvoeren om de gewenste resultaten te bereiken”, zei hij. "Nu we het dit jaar hebben gedaan, denken we dat we ook de komende jaren kunnen winnen.”
19 maart 18:28 UTC
Daniel Dawson rapporteert vanuit Montevideo
De 750 families achter La Sociedad Cooperativa Olivarera de Valdepeñas (Colival) vieren opnieuw feest na het behalen van een Gold Award voor hun monovariëteit Arbequina.
"Elke keer dat ons team erkenning krijgt, waarderen ze dat, omdat het de beloning is voor een heel jaar werk van de kant van de boer, de moeite die we in onze oliemolen hebben gestoken om de best mogelijke kwaliteit te leveren of op zijn minst te proberen te leveren. de consument”, aldus woordvoerster Eva Díaz.
De in Castilla-La Mancha gevestigde coöperatie overwon de droogte en ongewoon hoge temperaturen tijdens de oogst in oktober en leverde haar bekroonde extra vergine olijfolie op, waarbij kwaliteit werd opgeofferd voor kwantiteit.
"De impact van het winnen van deze prijzen wordt omgezet in een marketing- en verkoopstrategie in Noord-Amerika”, aldus Díaz. "NYIOOC Awards zijn merkpositionering.”
19 maart 18:22 UTC
Ofeoritse Daibo rapporteert vanuit Parijs
Domaine Gerbaud's mix van de lokale Provençaalse variëteiten Aglandau, Salonenque en Grossane won dit jaar een Gold Award NYIOOC World Olive Oil Competition.
"Geweldig! We kunnen niet stoppen met glimlachen”, vertelde Louisa Sherman, producent van Domaine Gerbaud Olive Oil Times.
"Nadat we werden belemmerd door de Covid-pandemie, trokken we ons terug uit deelname aan wedstrijden en concentreerden we ons op een serieuze boomherstructurering, terwijl onze dochter een rebranding-oefening leidde. We zijn heel blij met deze Gold Award na onze lange afwezigheid”, zei ze.
"De afgelopen vijf jaar hebben we te maken gehad met toenemende droogte en intense hitteperioden, waarvan de laatste twee jaar de ergste waren. De productiekosten blijven stijgen, vooral de Franse arbeidskosten. Desondanks biedt de markt nog steeds geen hogere, eerlijkere prijzen voor producenten, en consumenten zijn nog steeds grotendeels onwetend van de voordelen (smaak en gezondheid) van EVOO van hoge kwaliteit,” zei Sherman.
"Het winnen van een medaille op de NYIOOC is enorm bemoedigend en geeft ons een aanzienlijke marketingboost, wat leidt tot een grotere merkbekendheid en vertrouwen”, vertelde ze ons. "Het verbetert onze invloed bij het benaderen van potentiële handelaars en consumenten en vertegenwoordigt een blijk van vertrouwen van vertrouwde bronnen, waardoor we ons kunnen onderscheiden van de concurrentie. Natuurlijk geeft het team ook enorm veel voldoening als het team wint in een internationale competitie, nadat ze het afgelopen jaar zo hard hebben gewerkt.”
19 maart 11:09 UTC
OOT Personeelsrapportage vanuit New York
De organisatoren zeiden dat 40 prijswinnaars dagelijks van 9 uur tot 00 uur in New York (10 – 00 UTC) bekend zullen worden gemaakt totdat alle inzendingen zijn geanalyseerd. Winnende merken worden met een tussenpoos van ongeveer 13 seconden uitgerold, aangezien elk resultaat wordt gecertificeerd door de wedstrijdvoorzitter.
De eerste resultaten van dit jaar komen een week eerder dan in 2023, waardoor telers in hun campagnes nog eerder kunnen profiteren van hun prestaties. De resultaten voor het zuidelijk halfrond worden in september uitgerold.
13 maart 12:14 UTC
OOT Personeelsrapportage vanuit New York
De winnende merken worden onthuld op de Officiële gids naar 's werelds beste olijfolie in speciale secties van Olive Oil Times en Wereldranglijst olijfolie portaal met historische gegevens en klassementen van de twaalf edities van de wedstrijd.
13 maart 12:08 UTC
OOT Personeelsrapportage vanuit New York
Organisatoren van de NYIOOC World Olive Oil Competition zei dat de eerste resultaten van de editie van 2024 dinsdag 19 maart om 9 uur New Yorkse tijd (00 UTC) zullen worden vrijgegeven en zullen doorgaan totdat elke ingezonden inzending in april is beoordeeld en gecertificeerd.
