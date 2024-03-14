World Olive Oil Competition 2024 Live-updates

Athene Madrid New York Rome Zagreb

speldde⚲ Eerste resultaten worden uitgerold in de Noordelijk Halfrond-divisie van 2024 19 maart 12:08 UTC OOT Personeelsrapportage vanuit New York Het is nu aan de twaalfde editie toe NYIOOC World Olive Oil Competition is 's werelds meest vooraanstaande wedstrijd voor olijfoliekwaliteit, met inzendingen uit tientallen landen die strijden om de meest begeerde onderscheidingen in de sector. De jaarresultaten worden gesyndiceerd via toonaangevende mediakanalen wereldwijd, in de Officiële gids voor 's werelds beste olijfolie en Wereldranglijst olijfolie.

20 maart 23:12 UTC

Lisa Anderson rapporteert vanuit Kaapstad

"We are over the moon thrilled to finally accom­plish back-to-back yearly wins — plus score big on both blends this year!” Californian pro­ducer De Partridge Family Olive Company geplaatst op Facebook.

The reac­tion came as the pro­ducer earned awards for medium-inten­sity blends, after what it called an ​"epic” har­vest.

The fam­ily-owned and oper­ated com­pany cred­ited hard work, together, great col­lab­o­ra­tion with their mas­ter miller for the achieve­ment.

"All the sup­port from friends and cus­tomers makes this worth it all,” the team of the farm-to-table com­pany shared in their post.

Victory for Californian pro­ducer after a ​ ' nail-bit­ing’ har­vest

20 maart 21:36 UTC

Lisa Anderson rapporteert vanuit Kaapstad

"We are cel­e­brat­ing our two Gold Medals from the largest and most pres­ti­gious olive oil com­pe­ti­tion in the world,” the team at Rancho Azul y Oro Olive Farm from California wrote on their Facebook page.

"Our 2023 Estate EVOO and Arbequina EVOO now rank as two of the 's Werelds beste olijfolie,” they added. The company’s vic­tory came after what it described as ​"a bit of nail bit­ing” over some har­vest and blend­ing deci­sions.

"This har­vest was spe­cial because of all of our friends and fam­ily who were together to help us. We will always remem­ber it for that. The wins make it all the more spe­cial. Truly grate­ful,” the com­pany wrote.

Myrna and Richard Meisler

A record-set­ting run for San Miguel Olive Farm

20 maart 20:45 UTC

OOT Personeelsrapportage vanuit New York

With a stun­ning five Gold Awards at the 2024 NYIOOC, California pro­ducer Olijfboerderij San Miguel is now the sec­ond-most awarded American pro­ducer, accord­ing to the World Olive OIl Ranking, which is updated in real-time as the com­pe­ti­tion results progress.

At press time, with 26 awards since 2018, the com­pany ranks fifth world­wide in all-time wins, out of thou­sands of con­tend­ing pro­duc­ers.

"Having never farmed, we just jumped in with­out look­ing back,” Myrna Meisler told Olive OIl Times een recent interview. ​"We made deci­sions which dif­fered from oth­ers but ones we have kept all these years. We only hand-har­vest, are pes­ti­cide-free, farm nat­u­rally, and all is done with care. A lot of love has gone into what we do.”

(Photo: Donika Olive Oil)

Upstart Albanian pro­ducer brings autochtho­nous Kalinjot to world stage

20 maart 20:08 UTC

Daniel Dawson rapporteert vanuit Montevideo

Donika Olive Oil is part of a new gen­er­a­tion of Albanian pro­duc­ers seek­ing to pro­mote qual­ity over quan­tity in a coun­try where vir­tu­ally every­one knows an olive farmer.

Its founders are now cel­e­brat­ing a Silver Award for the company’s debut entry to the 2024 NYIOOC World Olive Oil Competition – an organic medium-inten­sity Kalinjot.

"From the moment we started our early-har­vest pro­duc­tion, we felt like we had some­thing truly spe­cial with our olive oil,” founder Bianti Danaj said. ​"Het winnen van een medaille op de NYIOOC just reaf­firms all our beliefs about our oil, and we’re so thrilled to have it rec­og­nized by the best of the best.”

Due to high pro­duc­tion costs in Albania, Donika Olive Oil exports the major­ity of its pro­duc­tion with a spe­cific focus on restau­rants, retail­ers, and dis­trib­u­tors in the United States.

"Winning this award… helps solid­ify our rep­u­ta­tion for pro­duc­ing excep­tional olive oil, which we believe will attract more cus­tomers,” Danaj said.

"We also hope to shine a light on our pre­cious Kalinjot olive vari­ety, which can­not be found any­where in the world but Albania and holds a unique story and sig­nif­i­cance to our cul­ture,” he added.

Harvest at Oli de Santanyi

Oli de Santanyi is the first Mallorcan pro­ducer to claim 2024 NYIOOC onderscheiding

20 maart 17:10 UTC

Daniel Dawson rapporteert vanuit Montevideo

On the Spanish island of Mallorca, the team of pro­duc­ers behind peren­nial World Competition win­ner Oli de Santanyi are get­ting ready to cel­e­brate.

"This is our fourth Gold Award at the most pres­ti­gious olive oil com­pe­ti­tion,” founder Dirk Müller-Busch said. ​"It is won­der­ful news and great con­fir­ma­tion of our work in the olive grove and oil mill. The entire team is very moti­vated, and there will undoubt­edly be a spe­cial cel­e­bra­tion.”

The lack of rain this year on the Mediterranean island resulted in a poor har­vest. Still, Müller-Busch said the team man­aged to get the best out of its three vari­eties: Arbequina, Empetre and Pical.

"The oil from the new har­vest is intensely per­fumed, with com­plex fla­vors and won­der­fully bal­anced,” he said, adding that lab results showed the EVOO boasts a high polyphe­nol count.

"We will inte­grate this great suc­cess into our adver­tis­ing activ­i­ties this year,” Müller-Busch said. ​"The pres­ti­gious award gen­er­ates recog­ni­tion and trust in our brand.”

Harvest at Mariella & Grace

20 maart 17:05 UTC

Paolo DeAndreis rapporteert vanuit Rome

A farm­ing com­pany that cul­ti­vates olive trees in the pic­turesque Gargano area of north­ern Puglia, Italy, secured both a Gold Award and a Silver Award dur­ing its debut at the NYIOOC.

Aj Vezendy, owner of the Mariella & Grace com­pany, is cel­e­brat­ing.

"I am very excited and grate­ful this morn­ing! It is very spe­cial because his­tor­i­cally my family’s region of Gargano and the town of Vieste have had lit­tle expo­sure to the USA,” Vezendy told Olive Oil Times.

Vieste is the west­ern­most tip of a region fac­ing the Adriatic Sea and known for its extra­or­di­nary nat­ural beau­ties, cul­mi­nat­ing in the Gargano National Park and the ancient Foresta Umbra. There, charm­ing trees and peaks sur­rounded by lime­stone cliffs, beaches, and a crys­tal-clear sea cre­ate breath­tak­ing land­scapes.

"These Awards can be a won­der­ful intro­duc­tion, and they are a tes­ta­ment to all of the ded­i­cated farm­ers and arti­sans of Vieste-Gargano,” Vezendy said.

Gold for Tuscan excel­lence

20 maart 16:57 UTC

Paolo DeAndreis rapporteert vanuit Rome

L’Olio Bio, the organic extra vir­gin olive oil crafted by Pometti in Tuscany, has once again earned a Gold Award at the NYIOOC.

"We are extremely happy and excited about this result. This is the sec­ond con­sec­u­tive year we have reached this level, and for us, it rep­re­sents the cul­mi­na­tion of a year of sac­ri­fices,” Luca Perotti, gen­eral man­ager of Azienda Pometti, Vertelde Olive Oil Times.

"Receiving this award allows us to share with the American pub­lic and beyond how much we strive for excel­lence,” he noted. ​"The help that nature has given us in the face of an inno­v­a­tive agri­cul­tural sys­tem that com­bines sus­tain­abil­ity with sci­en­tific research is unique,” he added. ​"Thank to Nature and to all peo­ple who col­lab­o­rate to achieve this goal.”

L’Olio Bio is a medium organic EVOO blend from Leccino, Moraiolo and Pendolino vari­eties.

Lucia and Pantaleo Di Molfetta

20 maart 12:22 UTC

Paolo DeAndreis rapporteert vanuit Rome

DiMolfetta Frantoiani emerged vic­to­ri­ous at the 2024 New York World Olive Oil Competition, receiv­ing a Gold Award for their Coratina mono­va­ri­etal.

Crafted in the heart of Puglia, the south­ern Italian region famed for its mil­lions of olive trees, DiMolfetta EVOO clinched the Gold in New York for the third con­sec­u­tive time.

"We’re very pleased because, in this his­tor­i­cal moment, our prod­uct is going through a com­plex period, and hav­ing these pres­ti­gious awards helps us con­firm with our clients that our focus on prod­uct qual­ity is impor­tant,” Lucia Di Molfetta, co-owner of the fam­ily com­pany, told Olive Oil Times.

"Sustainability, qual­ity, and respect for our land have always been our core busi­ness val­ues guid­ing our work”, Di Molfetta added.

Coratina is rec­og­nized as a high-qual­ity, highly pro­duc­tive vari­ety, renowned for its resilience, its abil­ity to with­stand drought, and resist attacks from var­i­ous pathogens.

Rastrello’s Christiane Wassmann

Victory in a chal­leng­ing year for Rastrello

20 maart 12:11 UTC

Ofeoritse Daibo rapporteert vanuit Parijs

Hark, made from Leccino, Moraiolo, Frantoio, Borsciona and Pendolino olives, has won a Silver Award hav­ing faced some seri­ous chal­lenges.

"We are very grate­ful to be receiv­ing an award,” owner Christiane Wassmann said when receiv­ing news of the award. ​"Especially since we had a VERY chal­leng­ing year in our area of Lake Trasimeno, Umbria, mainly due to tor­ren­tial rains in May of 2023 and then an extremely hot sum­mer. We now only com­pete annu­ally in NYIOOC, as it is the inter­na­tional award that we mostly iden­tify with.”

The perilous harvest at Agraria Del Garda

20 maart 12:13 UTC

Paolo DeAndreis rapporteert vanuit Rome

The Italian pro­ducer Agraria Del Garda is cel­e­brat­ing its 2024 Gold Award vic­tory for Uliva.

The dis­tinc­tive fla­vors of Uliva are a direct reflec­tion of the Casaliva cul­ti­var, an olive vari­ety that thrives on the hills sur­round­ing Lake Garda in north­ern Italy.

"The award fills us with sat­is­fac­tion and, above all, con­firms that the path we have taken to main­tain, and pos­si­bly improve, the qual­ity stan­dards of our prod­ucts is the right one,” Furio Batterini, who leads Agraria’s tech­ni­cal unit, told Olive Oil Times.

"We have expe­ri­enced a suc­ces­sion of absolutely pos­i­tive years and oth­ers that were extremely dif­fi­cult in recent years. Be it cli­mate change or else, they were always dif­fer­ent but have been cor­rectly inter­preted,” he added.

"Indeed, the con­sis­tent qual­ity, cer­ti­fied by the NYIOOC, sig­ni­fies that the ter­ri­tory, the olive vari­eties, and the capa­bil­ity in cul­ti­va­tion in the olive grove and pro­cess­ing in the mill are man­aged in the best way,” Batterini said.

Het De Luz Heights-terrein van Pura Grove

Pure vreugde voor het Pura Grove-team dat hun Gold Award viert

19 maart 21:50 UTC

Daniel Dawson rapporteert vanuit Montevideo

Na het behalen van een Silver Award bij zijn debuut voor de NYIOOC World Olive Oil Competition Vorig jaar was Tim Bui, CEO van Pura Grove, blij toen hij vanochtend hoorde over zijn Gold Award.

"We zijn zo opgewonden om dit jaar opnieuw te winnen”, aldus de producent uit Zuid-Californië. ​"Het was een uitdagende leercurve en we zijn de afgelopen drie jaar steeds beter geworden.”

Bui is een biologische olijfolie-evangelist en bewijst dat een stapje extra zetten loont. ​"Het team heeft onvermoeibaar gewerkt en heeft het afgelopen jaar nauwgezet de biologische landbouwprotocollen gevolgd”, zei hij. ​"We hebben onze eigen organische compost gemengd... een gepatenteerde mix van bioactieve en organische bodems, probiotica, mineralen en lokaal geproduceerd organisch materiaal dat gedurende vele maanden zou verouderen.'

Bui juichte de inspanningen toe van zijn team, dat drie maanden lang elke dag de heuvels van De Luz beklom om de bomen te snoeien, organische compost aan te brengen en de irrigatie te optimaliseren. ​"Dit alles heeft bijgedragen aan een beter smaakprofiel met een verhoogd polyfenolgehalte in elke druppel van onze extra vierge olijfolie”, zei hij.

Tomislac Cudina en Ante Vulin met enkele van hun NYIOOC awards

Ante Vulin en Tomislav Čudina winnen de eerste prijzen voor Kroatië

19 maart 20:57 UTC

Nedjeljko Jusup rapporteert vanuit Zadar, Kroatië

De eerste twee Gold Awards voor Kroatië tijdens de meest vooraanstaande olijfoliekwaliteitswedstrijd ter wereld zijn gewonnen door Ante Vulin (69) en Tomislav Čudina (45), olijventelers uit Pakoštan.

"Dit is de droom der dromen”, zei Vulin toen hij het nieuws over de prijs ontving. ​"We zijn blij dat we kunnen bijdragen aan het succes van ons land.”

Dit is Vulins derde onderscheiding op rij in New York. ​"Dit betekent het meest voor mij en mijn familie. Bevestiging van continuïteit van kwaliteit”, vertelde hij ons.

Samen met zijn familie cultiveert Vulin ongeveer 1,000 olijfbomen op verschillende locaties in Pakoštani, een pittoresk Dalmatisch stadje in het centrum van de Adriatische kust met een unieke ligging tussen de zee en het Vrana-meer, het grootste meer van Kroatië.

De gouden medaille van Vulin werd toegekend aan zijn merk Santa Justina, een fruitige en gematigd kruidige olie gemaakt van de autochtone Oblica- en Drobnica-variëteiten.

Dit is de tweede prijs op rij in New York voor de jongere Pakoštan-laureaat Tomislav Čudina. Zijn bekroonde Olea Viola is een intense extra vierge olijfolie met groene fruitigheid, medium kruidigheid en milde bitterheid. Het is gemaakt van de variëteiten Oblica, Pendolino en Leccino.

"Ik plukte toen de vruchten optimaal rijp en volkomen gezond waren”, aldus Tomislav. ​"Dit succes betekent veel voor mij en het motiveert mij om nog serieuzer met de olijventeelt bezig te blijven.”

Hij erfde zijn liefde voor olijven van zijn grootvader Blaž en gaf de naam van zijn familiebedrijf, OPG Ćelin, aan zijn familiebijnaam. Nadat hij de eerste dertig olijfbomen van Blaž had geërfd, bleef hij land kopen en olijfbomen planten. Nu zijn er ongeveer 30 van hen, en zijn doel is om 320 te bereiken.

Zijn bekroonde Olea Viola-mix is ​​vernoemd naar zijn grootmoeder, Viola, die hem heeft grootgebracht. Hij heeft zijn vader nooit ontmoet en zijn moeder stierf toen hij 10 jaar oud was.

"Olijfolie voedde mij. Als jongen doopte ik graag brood in olijfolie, en omdat we niet genoeg hadden, voegde mijn grootmoeder sojaolie toe”, herinnert Tomislav zich. Hij herinnert zich ook hoe hij tegen zijn grootmoeder zei: ​"Als ik groot ben, zal ik zoveel olijfbomen planten dat we allemaal in olijfolie kunnen baden.”

Alexis Karabelas

AMG Karabelas wint er nog drie voor Griekenland

19 maart 18:30 UTC

Costas Vassilopoulos rapporteert vanuit Athene

AMG Karabelas uit het oude Olympia in het westen van de Peloponnesos heeft de weg vrijgemaakt voor Griekse producenten op de 2024 NYIOOC World Olive Oil Competition, waarbij op de eerste dag drie prijzen werden gewonnen (twee goud en één zilver) worden de resultaten onthuld.

"We zijn zo blij dat we voor het derde jaar op rij deze prestigieuze prijs hebben gewonnen NYIOOC”, vertelde mede-eigenaar Alexis Karabelas Olive Oil Times.

"Onze premiumlijn extra vierge, Laurel & Flame Fresh van Tsabidoelia-olijven en PGi van Koroneiki-olijven, ontvingen Gold Awards. We zijn ook opgetogen omdat de Mythen van het oude Olympia, een olijfolie die we hebben ingediend bij de NYIOOC voor de eerste keer een Silver Award gewonnen in de competitie.”

Karabelas zei ook dat de ongunstige klimatologische omstandigheden gedurende het hele jaar, die regen tijdens de bloei van de bomen en warm weer tijdens de oogsttijd met zich meebrachten, een impact hadden op de oogst van dat jaar.

"We moesten regelmatig testen uitvoeren om de gewenste resultaten te bereiken”, zei hij. ​"Nu we het dit jaar hebben gedaan, denken we dat we ook de komende jaren kunnen winnen.”

Colival verslaat de hitte en viert de negende opeenvolgende World Competition-prijs

19 maart 18:28 UTC

Daniel Dawson rapporteert vanuit Montevideo

De 750 families achter La Sociedad Cooperativa Olivarera de Valdepeñas (Colival) vieren opnieuw feest na het behalen van een Gold Award voor hun monovariëteit Arbequina.

"Elke keer dat ons team erkenning krijgt, waarderen ze dat, omdat het de beloning is voor een heel jaar werk van de kant van de boer, de moeite die we in onze oliemolen hebben gestoken om de best mogelijke kwaliteit te leveren of op zijn minst te proberen te leveren. de consument”, aldus woordvoerster Eva Díaz.

De in Castilla-La Mancha gevestigde coöperatie overwon de droogte en ongewoon hoge temperaturen tijdens de oogst in oktober en leverde haar bekroonde extra vergine olijfolie op, waarbij kwaliteit werd opgeofferd voor kwantiteit.

"De impact van het winnen van deze prijzen wordt omgezet in een marketing- en verkoopstrategie in Noord-Amerika”, aldus Díaz. ​"NYIOOC Awards zijn merkpositionering.”

Louisa Sherman met André en Cara Coetzee

Domaine Gerbaud wint een zuurverdiende goud

19 maart 18:22 UTC

Ofeoritse Daibo rapporteert vanuit Parijs

Domaine Gerbaud's mix van de lokale Provençaalse variëteiten Aglandau, Salonenque en Grossane won dit jaar een Gold Award NYIOOC World Olive Oil Competition.

"Geweldig! We kunnen niet stoppen met glimlachen”, vertelde Louisa Sherman, producent van Domaine Gerbaud Olive Oil Times.

"Nadat we werden belemmerd door de Covid-pandemie, trokken we ons terug uit deelname aan wedstrijden en concentreerden we ons op een serieuze boomherstructurering, terwijl onze dochter een rebranding-oefening leidde. We zijn heel blij met deze Gold Award na onze lange afwezigheid”, zei ze.

"De afgelopen vijf jaar hebben we te maken gehad met toenemende droogte en intense hitteperioden, waarvan de laatste twee jaar de ergste waren. De productiekosten blijven stijgen, vooral de Franse arbeidskosten. Desondanks biedt de markt nog steeds geen hogere, eerlijkere prijzen voor producenten, en consumenten zijn nog steeds grotendeels onwetend van de voordelen (smaak en gezondheid) van EVOO van hoge kwaliteit,” zei Sherman.

"Het winnen van een medaille op de NYIOOC is enorm bemoedigend en geeft ons een aanzienlijke marketingboost, wat leidt tot een grotere merkbekendheid en vertrouwen”, vertelde ze ons. ​"Het verbetert onze invloed bij het benaderen van potentiële handelaars en consumenten en vertegenwoordigt een blijk van vertrouwen van vertrouwde bronnen, waardoor we ons kunnen onderscheiden van de concurrentie. Natuurlijk geeft het team ook enorm veel voldoening als het team wint in een internationale competitie, nadat ze het afgelopen jaar zo hard hebben gewerkt.”

19 maart 11:09 UTC

OOT Personeelsrapportage vanuit New York

De organisatoren zeiden dat 40 prijswinnaars dagelijks van 9 uur tot 00 uur in New York (10 – 00 UTC) bekend zullen worden gemaakt totdat alle inzendingen zijn geanalyseerd. Winnende merken worden met een tussenpoos van ongeveer 13 seconden uitgerold, aangezien elk resultaat wordt gecertificeerd door de wedstrijdvoorzitter.

De eerste resultaten van dit jaar komen een week eerder dan in 2023, waardoor telers in hun campagnes nog eerder kunnen profiteren van hun prestaties. De resultaten voor het zuidelijk halfrond worden in september uitgerold.

13 maart 12:14 UTC

OOT Personeelsrapportage vanuit New York

De winnende merken worden onthuld op de Officiële gids naar 's werelds beste olijfolie in speciale secties van Olive Oil Times en Wereldranglijst olijfolie portaal met historische gegevens en klassementen van de twaalf edities van de wedstrijd.

De eerste resultaten worden dinsdag 19 maart gestreamd

13 maart 12:08 UTC

OOT Personeelsrapportage vanuit New York

Organisatoren van de NYIOOC World Olive Oil Competition zei dat de eerste resultaten van de editie van 2024 dinsdag 19 maart om 9 uur New Yorkse tijd (00 UTC) zullen worden vrijgegeven en zullen doorgaan totdat elke ingezonden inzending in april is beoordeeld en gecertificeerd.

Dit is een ontwikkelingsverhaal. Kom terug voor updates. (Bijgewerkt op 20 maart 2024 23:13 UTC)

Meer updates

Doorlopende dekking van de 2024 NYIOOC World Olive Oil Competition